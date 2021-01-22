In a statement released from the presidency on Thursday, January 21, the President noted that he has submitted the list of names to parliament for vetting and approval.

The list comprises some 30 names to fill various ministerial portfolios and 16 other persons who will be regional ministers in Akufo-Addo’s second term.

The list of ministers-designate show some former ministers who supported the President to fulfill his mandate in his first term given different portfolios in this government, as well as some newcomers.

There are also persons on the list who have been given the chance or elevated to serve as substantive ministers in Akufo-Addo’s second term.

The elevated nominees include;

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – Education Joseph Cudjoe – Public Enterprises Godfred Dame – Attorney General and Minister for Justice Freda Prempeh – Works and Housing (Minister of State)

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is believed to reduce the number of ministers in his second government drastically from the 126 in the previous one to 85.

This was revealed by the Head of Communications, at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin in a communique.

Some Ghanaians still insist Ghana can make do with just 11 ministers, compared with what is in place currently.

For example Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentle says Ghana needs only 11 ministries. See his suggestion below.