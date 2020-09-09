The Chiefs lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for living up to his words and fulfilling his specific promises to the people of the area; such as constructing the 80km road from Daboya -Mankarigu to Mempeasem for transportation of farm produce quickly to the markets to avoid post-harvest losses, creation of the Savannah region to accelerate development, One Village One Dam, construction of water supply system and also with the many pro-poor policies his government has introduced.

Dr. Bawumia underscored that the development of northern Ghana is very dear to the heart of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government and if voted for again God willing in December, they will do more for them.