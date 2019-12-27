There was a belief that the President with his record as Attorney-General and someone who hated corruption will set the country on a new path and send a strong message.

The year, 2019, is not different from other years where the president terminated the appointment of his appointees. Here are 5 government officials sacked from office.

PPA boss suspended over 'contracts for sale'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suspended the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, Agyenim Boateng Adjei, over the 'Contracts for Sale' documentary.

This follows the broadcast of the allegations made against Adjei in an investigative documentary conducted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, titled "Contracts for Sale".

A statement from the Presidency on Thursday, August 22, 2019 said "President Akufo-Addo has, subsequently, referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor, for their prompt action."

PPA Boss, Agyenim Boateng

The statement added: "The President has also notified the Chairperson of the Board of the PPA to ensure that A.B. Adjei hands over his office expeditiously to Frank Mante, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the PPA."

ECG boss fired

The government terminated the appointment of Ing. Samuel Boakye-Appiah as the care-taker, (interim) Chief Executive Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He is to hand over his duties to the Deputy Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Badu with immediate effect.

He was appointed acting CEO of ECG in February 2017 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In his letter of appointment signed by the then Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, the minister instructed, "you would act in this capacity until a substantive CEO is appointed."

"As a care-taker CEO, you will not take decisions that have policy implications until a substantive governing board is in place," he continued.

Engineer Boakye-Appiah joined the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) on 4th January 1990 and has served in various capacities.

Sacked ECG boss, Ing Samuel Boakye-Appiah

NYA CEO, two deputies sacked

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated the appointments of the acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and his two deputies.

The acting CEO, Emmanuel Sin-Nyet Asigri and his two acting deputies, Richard Ebbah Obeng and Bright Acheampong, were relieved of their duties on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Mr Emmanuel Sin-Nyet Asigri

Three separate letters signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, directed them to hand over to the Director of Technical Projects at the NYA, Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah.

"I regret to inform you that the President of the Republic has terminated your appointment. You are directed to hand-over your office to Mr. Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah, Director of Technical Projects of the Authority and proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under the relevant law," the letters read.

Richard Joojo Obeng

"Please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Authority not later than close of business on Wednesday, 4th September 2019," it added.

Northern Development Authority CEO sacked

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun.

In a letter dated December 12, 2019, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, no reason was given for the revocation of the appointment of Dr. Haroun.

The letter was copied to the Vice president, the Chief of Staff and the Minister in charge of Special Development Initiatives.

"Please accept the President’s best wishes," the letter stated.