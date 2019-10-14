Ghana is considered the beacon of democracy in Africa with two peaceful turnovers of power and no experience of widespread electoral violence.

But ahead of the December 7, 2020 vote, there are some areas of concern about the number of political parties in the country.

Ghana has a multi-party system. However, there are two dominant political parties (the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party), with extreme difficulty for anybody to achieve electoral success under the banner of any other party.

There are about 28 registered political parties on the list of the Electoral Commission under the Fourth Republic.

The Constitution stipulates that all political parties must have at least offices in two-thirds in all 216 districts in the country but in this case, some parties don't have an office in some regions of the country.

Ghanaians will be wondering if the NDC and NPP are the only political party to rule the country but some parties may resurface to win power in 2020.

Pulse.com.gh presents 5 other political parties aside from the NPP and NDC that may resurface again ahead of the 2020 polls.

National Democratic Party (NDP)

The NDP was founded in October 2012 as a split from the NDC. Its leader was former Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, who is also the wife of former President and NDC founder Jerry John Rawlings.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings had been a rival of the late Atta Mills before his re-nomination as the NDC candidate for president.

The NDP announced its formation as part of the opposition to the NDC's candidate, President John Mahama, for the 7 December 2012 presidential election.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings of NDP

In 2016, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings contested the presidential polls and garnered 16,878 representing 0.16 percent and since then, nothing has been heard from the party if it's still in existence.

All People's Congress (APC)

It was founded in 2016 by Hassan Ayariga after leaving the People's National Convention, where he lost to Edward Mahama as the presidential candidate for the December 2016 general election.

Two months before the election, however, Charlotte Osei, former chairman of the EC announced that 13 presidential candidates, including Hassan Ayariga, had been disqualified from standing as presidential candidates in the December elections due to problems with the nomination documents they filed with the commission.

Hassan Ayariga, leader of APC

These included failure to declare his hometown or constituency of residence on his forms as well as two of the subscribers on his forms having been named on another candidate's forms which are in contravention of the electoral laws.

Ayariga said he'll bounce back to contest to be president of the Republic in 2020.

Yes People's Party (YPP)

The Yes People's Party is a political founded in 2012. Its leader is Annin – Kofi Addo.

Its offices are based at Dansoman and were registered in September 2012.

Though it fielded a candidate, one Courage Kwame Mensah Azumah in 2012 for the Ketu South Constituency, it could not win the parliamentary seat.

It, however, was unable to field candidates during the 2016 polls.

Progressive People's Party (PPP)

It was formed in 2012 by Paa Kwesi Nduom. The party’s formation was followed by a declaration on 28 December 2011 by Nduom for progressive and independent-minded people to come together and form an alternative political movement.

In 2016, he was among the 13 presidential candidates who were disqualified but allowed to contest. He polled 105,682 representing 1.00 percent of the total vote cast.

Paa Kwesi Nduom of PPP

Liberal Party of Ghana

The Liberal Party of Ghana was formed by Kofi Akpaloo.

He did not contest the 2016 presidential elections but he's determined to contest the 2020 polls to be sworn in as the President.

He called on Ghanaians to support the LPG's #change2020 campaign to help take the message of change across Ghana.