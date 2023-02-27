5 Ghanaian MPs who are voluntarily retiring from lawmaking

Some of them say they have done enough and the time has come to step aside for other people to serve, while others want to run for president.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs who represents the people of the Suame constituency in the Ashanti Region has indicated that he will not seek re-election. He is currently serving his seventh term in the legislative house after entering in 1996.

2. James Klutsey Avedzi

The Member of Parliament for the Ketu-North constituency is retiring from lawmaking. He is serving his fifth term in parliament. He was the former Chairman of the Finance Committee in the parliament of Ghana from 2009 to 2017. He is currently the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of parliament and also the immediate past Deputy Minority Leader for the NDC in parliament.

3.Benjamin Komla Kpodo

He is the Ho central Member of Parliament. He entered parliament in 2013 but reports indicate that he is not seeking re-election.

4.Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for the Assin-Central constituency entered parliament in 2000 and has retained the seat since. He is retiring from parliament because he wants to contest the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership race to become president.

5. Cletus Avoka

The NDC Member of Parliament for Zebilla Constituency announced during an NDC Youth Wing meeting and dinner ceremony that he will not seek re-election.

He served in the first parliament from 1993 to 2005 before losing the seat to the late John Ndebugri at the time the constituency was known as the Bawku West constituency.

In 2009, he re-entered as the second MP for the Zebilla constituency.

Cletus Avoka was also the MP for Garu Tempane from 2000 to 2004. In the year 2000, he won the general elections as a member of parliament for the Garu-Tempane constituency of the Upper East Region of Ghana. He won as an independent candidate in that election for the Upper East Region.