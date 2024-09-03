5 NPP MPs, parliamentary candidates who're going independent in 2024 elections

The move to go independent suggests a growing divergence of opinions and underscores the challenges the ruling party faces in maintaining unity ahead of crucial elections.

Here are five NPP MPs and candidates who have opted to go independent:

Kwadjo Asante: The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum, Kwadjo Asante, has decided to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections. This comes after he lost in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Mr Asante, popularly known as Boafo lost his candidacy to Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as 'Protozoa'.

Addressing a gathering of supporters after a health walk in Suhum, on Sunday, September 1, the first-term MP announced his decision to break ranks with the NPP, ending months of speculation.

He said this was in response to the numerous calls from his constituents to continue his developmental work in the area.

In the parliamentary primary, Frank Asiedu Bekoe secured 496 votes while Kwadwo Asante had 320 votes out of the total valid votes cast making 'Protozoa' the new Parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Suhum Constituency.

Cynthia Morrison

Cynthia Morrison, who is the current Member of Parliament for Agona West, declared her independent candidacy after losing in the NPP parliamentary primaries.

Despite the primary setback, Morrison reaffirmed her commitment to the progress of Agona West and called on her supporters to rally behind her independent bid.

Addressing her constituents, she stated, “God willing, I will be contesting the parliamentary election as an independent candidate. It is not about the NDC, and it is not about the NPP. It is about the development of Agona.”

Vincent Sowah Odotei

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dade Kotopon Constituency, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has declared his intention to contest the seat as an independent candidate.

Popularly referred to as Obama, the former Deputy Minister of Communication, who represented the people of La from 2017 to 2020 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said he had unfinished business in the Constituency.

According to him, his decision to come back was to complete the developmental projects he initiated in his first tenure as MP and represent the interest of the La people in the ninth Parliament.

After losing the Party’s primaries to contest the La seat in the 2020 General Election, scores of NPP supporters in the Constituency asked the Regional Executives of the Party to expel Mr Odotei for allegedly plotting the Party’s defeat in the 2020 elections.

Ken Kurachie

Following his dissatisfaction with the electoral process leading to his loss in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in Okaikwei North, Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie has announced his intention to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“I am very deeply unhappy as to how the parliamentary nomination system and the whole parliamentary primary process was conducted by the party. By the party at the constituency, by the party at the region, by the party at the national.

“The way and manner the party bent rules and did away with rules and laws in order to make certain things possible. I am deeply unhappy. So that also informs my reasons to get out of that political party.”

“I am not deceiving myself that it is going to be an easy contest. I am contesting against two of the major political parties in Ghana. They have soldiers on the ground. They can count a certain number of people to immediately go to work for them."

Ohene Kwame Frimpong

The former parliamentary aspirant on the ticket of the NPP has declared his bid to contest as an independent parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections for the Asante Akyem North Constit­uency.

Expressing deep commitment to the constituency, at the inau­guration of the Agogo Central Mosque, a project he solely funded said, “I truly have the Asante Akyem Constituency at heart, and I want to get into a higher posi­tion, being an MP, to be able to do more for the people.”

