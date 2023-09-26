5 presidential aspirants who broke away to form their own party

This comes after Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry resigned from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) to contest as an independent candidate.

These are some of the political leaders and aspirants who have broken away to form their movements or parties, often in pursuit of specific policy goals or to challenge the existing political order.

Alan resigns to contest as an Independent candidate

Alan Kyeremanten has announced his immediate resignation from the NPP.

He said the party did not treat him fairly in the recent super delegates congress.

Addressing the press, he said he will contest the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.

Kyeremateng emphasized his commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the country, including economic development, job creation, and social welfare. He stated that his decision to run as an independent candidate was driven by his belief that this approach would enable him to better serve the interests of the Ghanaian people.

Augustus Goosie Tanoh leaves NDC

The intra-party murmurings became public when two factions supported rival candidacies for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential nomination.

The pro-Rawlings faction supported the candidacy of Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, and the anti-Rawlings bloc backed the late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

A member of the NDC, Augustus Goosie Tanoh, had abandoned the NDC to form a new alliance, that sparked turbulence in the NDC in 1996.

Goosie campaigned to be elected as a presidential candidate of the NDC for the 2020 elections.

One of the sharpest political weapons copiously launched against his bid by rivals and their surrogates has been the circumstances surrounding how he left the party in the late 1990s to form his National Reform Party (NRP) and led it into the 2000 elections, where he was battered with only 1.1% of the national votes.

Though he rejoined the NDC after the party lost two general elections in 2000 and 2004, many supporters maintained that his reaction was a betrayal of patriotism and loyalty.

Many other supporters of rival contenders now want the party to punish him by disqualifying him from running in the internal elections.

Konadu Rawlings quits NDC to form NDP

The former First Lady resigned from the NDC in 2012.

In 2008, she contested the late President John Mills during the party's presidential primaries but lost woefully; a situation which some believe informed her decision to establish her party; the National Democratic Party (NDP) in 2012.

Mrs. Rawlings has since been very critical of the NDC and has on several occasions questioned the running of the country during the party’s tenure.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings vowed never to return to the NDC under any circumstance.

Her husband and founder of the NDC, the late former President John Rawlings appealed to his wife to consider returning to the party.

He nonetheless acknowledged that his wife could not be entirely blamed for deciding to leave the party they both toiled for.

Paa Kwesi Nduom quits CPP to form PPP

After much haranguing and trading of accusations and denials, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, Minister for Economic Planning and Regional Integration, has finally called it quits with the Convention People's Party (CPP).

The soft-spoken Nkrumaist, who together with other colleagues chose to support the Kufuor administration with their expertise, has constantly come under attack from other Nkrumaists who see their action as a betrayal and desertion from the CPP's sinking ship.

The latest to join the fray is the United Kingdom and Ireland for the expulsion of Dr Nduom and Freddie Blay, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament for what they described as indiscipline and undermining of the party's position on national issues.

Regarded as one of Ghana's most successful entrepreneurs of our time, Dr. Nduom, nicknamed "Edwumawura," is a fine gentleman who has a strong passion and unquenchable thirst to make a change in his environment.

In the December 2000 elections, he was fielded as the candidate of the CPP for KEEA Constituency but lost to Dr. Ato Ouarshie of the NDC.

In 2012, he broke away from the CPP to form the Progressive People's Party (PPP) following disagreements with some members of the national executive on the direction of the party.

After the PPP's first national delegates conference, the party chose Dr. Nduom and declared him the PPP's flagbearer for the 2012 general election.

Hassan Ayariga quits PNC after defeat to form All People's Congress

Ayariga announced his decision to leave the Nkrumahist party after he lost the bid to lead the party again for the 2016 elections.

He lost to four-time presidential candidate of the party Dr. Edward Mahama in a competitive poll.

He claims the party does not deserve him.

He also accused officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) and his contender of rigging the primaries.

Ayariga contends that the elections were not fairly conducted.