The suspects were apprehended in two operations in the Enchi Kwahu in the Aowin District and East Akim Municipality in the Eastern region.

On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Operation Vanguard personnel in the Western region arrested 16 suspected Chinese illegal miners at Enchi Kwahu with five excavators also seized.

The 34 other suspected illegal miners were arrested in the East Akim Municipality in the Eastern region.

The suspects are made up of both locals and foreigners.

The suspects are being held at a detention facility at Kibi for prosecution.

Those arrested included 16 Chinese, 22 Guinean and three Burkinabe nationals whiles nine of the suspects are Ghanaians.