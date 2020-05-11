Some of the disagreements have escalated to the crisis levels where suspensions and dismissals in certain extents have occurred.

The two major parties - the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) - have had its fair share of such insubordinations and renegades over the years.

Such disagreements have led to some major suspensions especially in the NDC and NPP in the last decade.

We, therefore, chronicled six of such suspensions that shocked political pundits across the country.

1 . Paul Afoko: In October 2015, the then opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suspended its National Chairman, Paul Afoko indefinitely.

He was suspended for alleged breaches of the party's constitution. The Council of the NPP in a seven-page letter to the Party's Disciplinary Committee ordered that steps be taken to suspend Mr. Afoko from the position of Chairman.

Suspended National Chairman of NPP, Paul Afoko

The elders said the chairman's acceptance to allow the intrusion by the police in the party's internal matter following the complaint of a so-called party member leaves much to be desired.

It said the conduct of Chairman Afoko and his alleged spokesperson is in gross and flagrant violation of the NPP's constitution.

2 . Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe: Founding member of the NPP, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe was handed his suspension letter by the NPP in 2016.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

The leadership of the NPP found some of his past comments concerning the party unsavory and a breach of some provisions of the NPP.

He confirmed his suspension by saying: "That I have been suspended indefinitely, that is true. I got a letter to that effect".

3 . Allotey Jacobs: The National Democratic Congress, last week, suspended its former Central Regional Chairman.

Allotey Jacobs

Mr. Jacobs has been suspended for his “consistent anti-party conduct.”

The party says the decision was taken after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

4 . Kwabena Agyapong: The former General Secretary of the ruling NPP was suspended indefinitely in 2015 by the Disciplinary Committee of the elephant family.

Kwabena Agyapong, NPP General Secretary

He was accused of misconduct following petitions brought against him by some aggrieved supporters of the party.

5 . Dr. Wireko-Brobbey: The New Patriotic Party (NPP) suspended Dr. Charles Yves Wereko-Brobbey, a founder member, from the party after it had absorbed months of spiraling criticisms from him.

The suspension of Dr. Wereko-Brobby, popularly known as ‘Tarzan’, was approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party at its meeting.

6 . Sammy Crabbe: The former Second Vice Chair of the NPP was suspended in violation of article 3 (D) on the duties of a member.

Suspended Second Vice Chairman of NPP, Sammy Crabbe

Mr. Sammy Crabbe on several occasions publicly went against the NEC decision on the 23rd October 2015 suspending Mr. Paul Afoko.

He also in conjunction with Mr. Afoko and Kwabena Agyepong launched party membership cards and fundraising activities without authorization from NEC.