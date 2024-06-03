8 Ghanaians who have recently slammed Nana Addo's gov't over corruption

Despite initial promises to combat corruption upon taking office, the administration has faced significant criticism from stakeholders for failing to meet the expectations of the Ghanaian people.

Since his re-election in December 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been embroiled in a series of high-profile scandals, undermining his administration's reputation and raising concerns about governance and transparency.

Here are eight notable individuals who have recently criticized the Nana Addo government over corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu is one of the most high-profile critics of the current administration.

Amidu, who resigned in 2020, cited interference and a lack of political will to tackle corruption as primary reasons for his departure.

Pulse Ghana

His resignation letter described the government's handling of the Agyapa Royalties deal as fraught with potential corruption, a stance that resonated deeply with many Ghanaians who are frustrated with the perceived lack of transparency and accountability in managing the nation's resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana Addo's gov't is the most corrupt in Ghana's history — Ansa-Asare

Kwaku Ansa-Asare, former Director of the Ghana School of Law, has labelled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government as the most corrupt in Ghana's history.

Ansa-Asare asserted that the NPP government lacks genuine commitment to fighting corruption.

In an interview with Citi News, he said he doesn’t have the statistics but watching the political terrain, and the various approaches to the fight against corruption.

He said that this is the worst government we have ever had to combat corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

When comparing Nana Addo to previous Presidents, he claimed that the current leader ranks as the worst the country has seen.

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has consistently highlighted issues of corruption within the Nana Addo administration.

Known for his fearless reporting, Awuni has published numerous investigative pieces exposing corruption scandals.

His work on the "Contract for Sale" exposé brought to light the dubious sale of government contracts by the Public Procurement Authority, leading to the resignation and arrest of its CEO, Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Awuni’s relentless pursuit of truth continues to hold the government accountable and informs the public discourse on corruption.

Nana Addo's gov't most corrupt since 1992 — Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has described the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the most corrupt since 1992.

According to him, corruption has been a big problem with the government and Nana Addo is not willing to act on it swiftly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

His reactions come following the theft case at the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah's home where corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money were allegedly stolen from her home.

Prof. Stephen Adei

Economist and former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof. Stephen Adei, has not minced words in criticizing the government’s approach to corruption.

Adei, who has served in various advisory roles, including as the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), publicly condemned the pervasive corruption he perceives within the current administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He, therefore, urged Nana Addo to take more decisive action against corrupt officials to restore public trust.

Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the founding President and CEO of IMANI Africa, a policy think tank, has been vocal about the Nana Addo administration's failure to curb corruption.

Cudjoe's critiques are grounded in detailed policy analysis and empirical research, often highlighting the inefficiencies and corrupt practices within government projects and contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

His organization has released several reports detailing corruption and governance issues, which have fueled public debates and calls for greater governmental transparency and accountability.

Yvonne Nelson

Actress and activist Yvonne Nelson has used her platform to speak out against corruption and bad governance.

Known for her activism, particularly through the #DumsorMustStop campaign, which addressed the country's severe power crisis, Nelson has also turned her attention to corruption in Nana Addo's government.

ADVERTISEMENT

She frequently takes to social media to express her disappointment and to mobilize young Ghanaians to demand better governance.

Yvonne Nelson and Nana Addo Pulse Ghana

Nelson’s outspokenness resonates with many young citizens who are increasingly disillusioned with political corruption.

Ga Mantse slams gov't over corruption

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has entered the fray over the controversy surrounding the large sums of money discovered in the home of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some argued that there is nothing amiss and that Madam Dapaah is not required to explain the source of the money, the Ga Mantse has stated that anyone who engages in such practices does not have the best interests of Ghana at heart.

Pulse Ghana