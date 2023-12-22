95% of NPP leaders are greedy and wicked — Kofi Amponsah

During an appearance on NET2 TV, Amponsah expressed his concerns, stating, "NPP leaders, the majority of them, not just a few, are characterized by greed. Honestly, there are aspects about the party that we prefer not to discuss openly, but some issues demand attention.

"The majority exhibit considerable wickedness. Although there are a few exceptions, such as my MP Seyram Alhassan and Honourable Ken, who prioritize others' well-being, they are a minority. Approximately 95% of NPP members are plagued by greed. At times, one is compelled to feel remorse for actively campaigning for the NPP."

Amponsah highlighted the challenges the NPP may face in the upcoming 2024 elections, citing the current economic conditions and the perceived neglect of grassroots members by party leaders, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the flagbearer.

Despite these concerns, he identified Kennedy Agyapong as an optimal choice to secure victory for the NPP in 2024.