A win for me will prove that NPP is not a tribalistic party – Bawumia

The Vice President also disclosed that he is the right candidate to lead the party to win the 2024 general elections.

“I am the third person from the North to contest the presidential primary of the party and the support is across the sixteen regions with everyone supporting Dr Bawumia, because I have what it takes to win the 2024 elections,” he said.

“We in the NPP are trying to do something that has never happened. We are breaking the Eight. When the party opened the nomination, I picked the form so I could break the eight for the New Patriotic Party,” he said.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who was addressing party delegates in Tumu ahead of the November 4 elections, said having won all 16 regions in the Super Delegates Congress, there was reason why he should be voted for, to lead the party.

“If you look at our party and the antecedents and how we have been maligned, our opponents tell people that we vote on tribal lines.

On November 4, 2023, we shall send a signal to show them we are not a tribalistic party by sending a message that we are a national party,” Dr Bawumia said.

“History tells us that the party doesn’t engage in tribal politics when we are electing leaders, as we are made up of different political groupings from different parts of the country.

"The National Liberation Movement from Ashanti, the Northern People's Party from the North, the Anlo Youth Congress, the Ga People, and the Muslim Association Party came together to form the United Party, which is now the NPP and that’s our antecedents,” he explained.