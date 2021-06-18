You're irresponsible - Kweku Baako tells Ablakwa over £15,000 luxurious jet

"What he [Ablakwa] did was irresponsible. You set questions before Parliament, expecting answers and you are out there. You can't ask questions and go out there.

"I heard Ablakwa talking about 200,000, 2.8 million and all that, it is needless. Completely needless at this stage. He ought to wait for the Minister of Finance to come to the house and give answers relative to the financial package. It's a needless reaction that reflects what Ablakwa has been doing all along. He didn't need the minister of Defence's reference to cost. The Minister's answer was not an answer to Ablakwa's question which is tailored for the Minister of Finance," Kweku Baako said on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana.

Meanwhile, Ablakwa has asked the Defence Minister if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo takes his bath every six hours after he [Dominic Nitiwul] justified the use of a private jet by the President on his recent travels to France, Belgium, and South Africa.

Nitiwul who appeared in Parliament to answer questions posed by Ablakwa said the £15,000 per hour jet was necessitated by the insufficiency of the Presidential Jet.

He argued that the presidential Jet is not conducive for long-distance travel.

He said the presidential jet is handicapped in handling long-distance travels which will require refueling.