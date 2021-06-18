RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

You're irresponsible - Kweku Baako tells Ablakwa over £15,000 luxurious jet

Kojo Emmanuel

The Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has taken swipe at the North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for querying the £15,000 used by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his recent trips to France, Belgium, and South Africa.

He said the NDC MP is acting in ways that are inappropriate for a lawmaker adding that Ablakwa is not respecting the standing orders of Parliament with his commentaries on the issue.

"What he [Ablakwa] did was irresponsible. You set questions before Parliament, expecting answers and you are out there. You can't ask questions and go out there.

"I heard Ablakwa talking about 200,000, 2.8 million and all that, it is needless. Completely needless at this stage. He ought to wait for the Minister of Finance to come to the house and give answers relative to the financial package. It's a needless reaction that reflects what Ablakwa has been doing all along. He didn't need the minister of Defence's reference to cost. The Minister's answer was not an answer to Ablakwa's question which is tailored for the Minister of Finance," Kweku Baako said on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana.

Meanwhile, Ablakwa has asked the Defence Minister if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo takes his bath every six hours after he [Dominic Nitiwul] justified the use of a private jet by the President on his recent travels to France, Belgium, and South Africa.

Nitiwul who appeared in Parliament to answer questions posed by Ablakwa said the £15,000 per hour jet was necessitated by the insufficiency of the Presidential Jet.

He argued that the presidential Jet is not conducive for long-distance travel.

He said the presidential jet is handicapped in handling long-distance travels which will require refueling.

He also revealed that the jet lacks enough luggage capacity as well as a place for the president to shower while onboard the presidential jet.

