Abronye DC in a press release said Mr Mahama has no reputation since his "own console to Dubia (Ambassador Osei) has said countless time that, the former president has no reputation."

He also lashed out at the the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for not addressing the substance of his allegation.

He had alleged that Mr Mahama's wife, Lordina, fraudulently misrepresented Joyce Dzidzor Mensah to the Ghana Aids Commission.

"I find the press statement from the office of the former president as primitive and simply out of context because the statement failed to address the substance of what I said but rather intended to calumniate my personality," he said.

He continued: "I was expecting the former president to speak to the matter and rebut the fact that, his wife Lordina Mahama has no connection or whatsoever with Joyce Dzidzor Mensah. Because as it stands now, all fundamentals indicate clearly that, Lordina Mahama instigated and aided Joyce Dzidzor Mensah to present fraudulent documents to the AIDs Commission for her to be appointed as AIDs ambassador even though she did not fall within the prerequisites of the commission.

"Also, Joyce Dzidzor herself has publicly stated that, some ministers of the John Mahama administration also played and extensive role together with Lordina to aid her obtain the ambassadorial position even though she knew she was not qualified.

"As a well meaning former president, I was anticipating that, John Mahama through his villain shill would dare and challenge Joyce Dzidzor Mensah to mention names of his former representatives and appointees who aided her alongside his wife.

"If the former president thinks he is clean and not associated with the fraudulent activities of Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, he should just produce her for prosecution and stop shielding her because I am optimistic the CID will soon arrest her from her John Mahama paid secret hideout and further prosecute her and all her accomplice."

Abronye's statement follows a statement signed and issued by Mr Mahama's special aide, Joyce Mogtari Bawa, calling out the New Patriotic Party acting Bono East Regional Chairman of peddling falsehood to dent the reputation of the former president and NDC flagbearer.

“It is a sad testimony, that a serial fibster such as Kwame Baffoe occupies a position of trust such as a Regional Vice Chairman of the ruling party. Such persons debase our political system and are responsible for the continued erosion of public credibility in our democratic dispensation,” Joyce Bawah Mogtari wrote in response to Abronye's earlier accusation.