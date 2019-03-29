His reactions come at the back of Abronye DC who accused him of him [Mahama] of renting an apartment in Germany for former HIV Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah to avoid her arrest in Ghana.

It would be recalled that, Abronye DC petitioned the CID to arrest Joyce Mensah for making a false declaration when she misrepresented herself as being an HIV patient so as to fall within the ambit, scope, and retirement of the Ghana Aids Commission.

According to him, "Joyce Dzidzor Mensah subsequently succeeded in deceiving the Ghana AIDS Commission and on or about August 2011, she signed a contract with the commission as an AIDs Ambassador. However, the contract was subsequently terminated by the commission on or about November 12, 2012, on the grounds of breach of her terms of the contract".

READ MORE: Mahama denies donating $1.5 million to Nigeria’s Atiku Abukakar

Speaking on Net 2 TV on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Abronye DC alleged that Mahama has rented an apartment for Joyce Dzidzor Mensah in Germany to escape arrest from the Police.

"Immediately after my petition, John Mahama rented an apartment for Joyce Dzidzor in Germany so as to avoid her arrest. John Mahama did that because, if Joyce Dzidzor is arrested, her wife Lordina Mahama would be in trouble and will be exposed for her bad deeds", he alleged.

But Mahama described the comments by Abronye DC as pure fabrication.

In a statement signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to Mahama, it said "It is a sad testimony, that a serial fibster such as Kwame Baffoe occupies a position of trust such as a Regional Vice Chairman of the ruling party. Such persons debase our political system and are responsible for the continued erosion of public credibility in our democratic dispensation".

Here's the full statement of the response on the allegations by Abronye DC:

The Office of Former President John Dramani Mahama has noted another false news in which President Akufo Addo’s ventriloquist, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), is caught lying that the former President has rented an apartment for one Joyce Mensah in Germany.

For emphasis, this news is false and must be treated with utmost contempt.

We note that Mr. Baffoe (Abronye DC), has become a conduit through which the NPP churns out the most outrageous lies and propaganda against the person of the Former President.

It is a sad testimony, that a serial fibster such as Kwame Baffoe occupies a position of trust such as a Regional Vice Chairman of the ruling party. Such persons debase our political system and are responsible for the continued erosion of public credibility in our democratic dispensation.

READ ALSO: Rev. Owusu Bempa angrily destroys FM Station's laptops, microphones

It is time President Akufo-Addo calls his propaganda side kick – Abronye DC to order as he continues to subject his party and government to further embarrassment.

JOYCE BAWAH MOGTARI

SPECIAL AIDE TO THE FORMER PRESIDENT