Accept the money but vote according to the state of the economy — Mahama to Ghanaians

Mahama stressed that despite attempts to sway voters with money, citizens should accept such offerings but vote based on the current state of the economy.
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has advised Ghanaians not to decline any monetary gifts or material offerings from opponents attempting to influence voting patterns in the December 7, 2024 elections.
While addressing the Chiefs and residents of Frankadua in the Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region, he referenced the incident in Assin North where delegates accepted money but voted independently, encouraging the people of Frankadua to follow suit.
He said the money politicians offer to influence the vote, as it rightfully belongs to them.
He urged electorates to disregard any unfounded claims that not voting for them will cause spiritual harm.
He stated that "They will bring money to influence you to vote for them. Take the money because it belongs to you and disregard any false claim that the money would harm you spiritually if you don’t vote for them. I know they will bring money and some material stuff. When they bring them, please take them and vote genuinely during the election."
