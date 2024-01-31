Accept the money but vote according to the state of the economy — Mahama to Ghanaians

While addressing the Chiefs and residents of Frankadua in the Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region, he referenced the incident in Assin North where delegates accepted money but voted independently, encouraging the people of Frankadua to follow suit.

He stated that "They will bring money to influence you to vote for them. Take the money because it belongs to you and disregard any false claim that the money would harm you spiritually if you don’t vote for them. I know they will bring money and some material stuff. When they bring them, please take them and vote genuinely during the election."