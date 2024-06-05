Adorye says electing Akufo-Addo was a mistake: 'Traders, have you seen our end?’

“Our first Fourth Republican president was Jerry John Rawlings, after him was John Agyekum Kufuor, the third was John Evans Atta Mills, and the fourth was John Mahama. When it was time to elect our fifth president, stubborn as Ghanaians are, we abandoned a John and elected William; traders, have you seen our end?” Adorye remarked during a campaign event for John Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change (M4C).

Akufo-Addo defeated Kyerematen in the NPP primaries before going on to win the 2016 presidential election against the then-incumbent President John Dramani Mahama. He repeated this victory in the 2020 elections, securing his second and final term.

Kyerematen, a former appointee of Akufo-Addo, is now poised to run for president in the upcoming polls. He will face competition from John Mahama, seeking another term, and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who aims to succeed Akufo-Addo.