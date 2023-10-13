This follows recent videos of the lawmaker serving yoghurt and meat pie to her constituents submissively, a move some people interpreted to be a ploy to get them to vote for her.
After yoghurt and meat pie, Dome Kwabenya delegates say ‘Adwoa Sarfo all the way’ (video)
The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has confirmed that she has managed to get the buy-in of the constituency’s delegates to seek re-election in the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s upcoming primaries.
Before the yoghurt and meat pie, she had rendered an apology to the NPP party and its members, Members of Parliament, and her constituents for abandoning them for almost two years to stay in the United States of America.
According to her, circumstances forced her to do what she did and that it was not intentional. The apology angered her constituents and they said they would vote against her because she had taken them for granted.
However, in a surprising turn of events, the lawmaker has got the delegates to change their minds and they have renewed their support for her bid to seek reelection.
In a video making the rounds online, she said she and the delegates have had talks and reached an understanding that she would contest the Dome-Kwabenya seat again.
