After yoghurt and meat pie, Dome Kwabenya delegates say ‘Adwoa Sarfo all the way’ (video)

Before the yoghurt and meat pie, she had rendered an apology to the NPP party and its members, Members of Parliament, and her constituents for abandoning them for almost two years to stay in the United States of America.

According to her, circumstances forced her to do what she did and that it was not intentional. The apology angered her constituents and they said they would vote against her because she had taken them for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a surprising turn of events, the lawmaker has got the delegates to change their minds and they have renewed their support for her bid to seek reelection.