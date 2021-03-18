He said "There is no way the NDC would’ve had in excess of 137 seats in the eighth parliament of the Republic of Ghana if not because we campaigned on the record of the NDC and the specific track record of our flag bearer John Dramani Mahama."

According to him, Mahama was robbed of victory in the 2020 elections through dubious means by the Electoral Commission (EC).

John Mahama

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, the NDC MP said "So, on this basis, I believe, and many believe that the man has been denied the mandate which was accorded him by the people by persons put in position by his competitor to do just that and on that basis, there wouldn’t be the need to spend time, resources and energy trying to find somebody to lead us into 2024."

"The man who won, who was denied his mandate, must be the one that we should present," he added.

He stated that any member of the party who has intentions to contest Mahama in the presidential primaries must reconsider his or her decision.