AG's spokesperson lied about his boss meeting with Jakpa — Samson Lardy

Mensah argued that Godfred Dame did not act unethically or unprofessionally during the meeting with the accused individual in the ongoing trial.

He explained that although the meeting occurred without the accused person's lawyer present, the circumstances warranted this situation.

Speaking on Joy News on Sunday, May 26, 2024, Mensah highlighted that there had been only one meeting between the Attorney General and Richard Jakpa, who is a key figure in a high-profile financial crimes trial.

However, Samson Lardy Anyenini insisted that Mensah's account is inaccurate and misleading.

He said "What I am informed suggests that what the AG's spokesperson told Emefa is a big lie. [I am referring to] the claim of the involvement of a judge directly and the AG being unaware [of the meeting].

"That is what I am reliably informed and I have been pointed to something which shows that the claim potentially in the course of the event, will fall flat as a lie.

Samson believes that a special investigation should be launched into the conduct of Attorney General Godfred Dame regarding the ongoing trial of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and two others.

He argued that such an enquiry would help resolve the controversy surrounding a case with significant implications for the country's criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has reaffirmed the NDC's commitment to publishing evidence of unethical and unprofessional conduct by Attorney General Dame in the trial.

In a social media post on Sunday, May 26, 2024, Gyamfi accused the A-G and his associates of trying to "preempt and create diversions" to mitigate the impact of the revelations against Dame.