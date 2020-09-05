He said Mahama referring to an ethnic group as Sakawa is not the best especially at a time that the country is full of political tension.

Mahama on his Facebook timeline shared a post by the Member of Parliament for Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo, who said the Agyapa deal, a Mineral Royalty Limited agreement with the government of Ghana which dominated the media landscape is a "big fraud on Ghana" by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Akyem Mafia.

The MP said the controversial deal is a move by the President and some group of appointees in his government he refers to as Akyem Mafias to defraud the state and accused the President and his kith of forming a families-and-friends cartel to capture the mineral resources of the state via the deal.

READ MORE: The next NDC gov't will not respect Agyapa deal - Mahama

Franklin Cudjoe in a Facebook post said Mahama went too far to be ethnocentric.

He said "We all joke sometimes with tribal memes. But some are very expensive. Describing an ethnic group as "sakawa" is not cool in this tensed political moment."

"JM went too far. But I don't think Umaru worries when I call him ' 'Fulani Chinese' or better when I am called 'lolobi terminator'. Let us be ethnically tolerant," he added.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has subtly jabbed flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, for his description of the Agyapa deal as an 'Akyem Mafia'.

The President at a meeting with the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference at the Jubilee House on Friday, August 4, 2020, said identified groups and Ghanaians should condemn the comments.

He said he was 'very disturbed' by the ethnocentric tagging his ethnic group but also said, 'that is the kind of language we don't want in our politics.

"The comments made by my opponent [John Mahama] 'Ayem Sakawa' people I have not heard any public figure in this country comment on it. it is completely unacceptable. If I wake up to make such a comment about Northerners or Gonjas you can imagine the uproar that will be in the country. A former President of Ghana you can call a group of Ghanaians 'Sakawa' people and it involves the group of a sitting President," he added.

He said: "His statement has been passed without comments from groups. At the same time, we have been told to bring the politics of insults to an end. We need to focus on this matter in an even-handed way."