Ahafo NPP chairman commends IGP Dampare as the best police chief yet

Evans Effah

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahafo region, Kwabena Owusu Sekyere, has lauded the exceptional performance of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, asserting that his contributions are evident to anyone who evaluates his tenure objectively.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare (IGP)

Sekyere emphasized that under the leadership of IGP Dampare, the operations and public trust in the Ghana Police Service have significantly improved. He urged Ghanaians to acknowledge and appreciate individuals who bring about transformative changes.

"Let's refrain from undermining hardworking individuals. Dr. Dampare's achievements are unmistakable to every Ghanaian, even those who may have reservations about him. The Ghana Police Service has seen remarkable improvements under his leadership. Often, we struggle to accept transformational leaders because we have become accustomed to the status quo," Sekyere stated during an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM on Friday, September 15, 2023.

He further highlighted the visible changes, increased police presence, and heightened public confidence in the police service since IGP Dampare assumed office, asserting that he is the best IGP Ghana has had in many years. Sekyere called for the protection and support of such outstanding individuals.

"In my region, police officers on motorcycles can be spotted everywhere you go. We must not allow a few envious individuals to tarnish the reputation of someone who has brought about such positive changes. It's our duty to speak up and defend individuals like him," Sekyere urged.

IGP Dampare recently appeared before a parliamentary adhoc committee investigating a leaked tape involving some police officers conspiring to remove him from office. Prior to his appearance, his accusers had already testified before the committee.

The committee, currently on a break, is scheduled to reconvene on October 2, 2023, to continue its proceedings.

