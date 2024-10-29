Akua Donkor's death: EC grants GFP 10 days to select new presidential candidate

“The Electoral Commission has today received information on the unfortunate passing of the Presidential Candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor. May she rest in peace,” the statement read.

The Commission acknowledged some ambiguities in the constitutional and electoral regulations regarding procedures in such a scenario. However, Article 50 (4) of the 1992 Constitution states that “where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the candidates dies, a further period of ten days shall be allowed for nominations…”

Madam Akua Donkor, aged 72, passed away on Monday night at Ridge Hospital after a short illness. She was among 13 presidential candidates approved by the Electoral Commission for the 2024 election. The Commission has requested the GFP to nominate a replacement candidate, and, as a result, the printing of ballot papers—which was nearing completion—has been put on hold.

“The Commission has since informed the GFP to make arrangements to nominate a new candidate and inform the Commission accordingly. In the meantime, the Commission has suspended the printing of Presidential Ballot Papers,” the statement further clarified.