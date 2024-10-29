Akua Donkor's death: EC grants GFP 10 days to select new presidential candidate

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 29 October 2024, the Commission conveyed its condolences and informed the GFP to prepare for the nomination of a new candidate. This directive aligns with Article 50 (4) of the 1992 Ghanaian Constitution, which prescribes a course of action in cases where a candidate passes away between the close of nominations and election day.
The Electoral Commission of Ghana has suspended the printing of presidential ballot papers for the upcoming 2024 general elections following the death of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Presidential Candidate, Madam Akua Donkor.
“The Electoral Commission has today received information on the unfortunate passing of the Presidential Candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor. May she rest in peace,” the statement read.
The Commission acknowledged some ambiguities in the constitutional and electoral regulations regarding procedures in such a scenario. However, Article 50 (4) of the 1992 Constitution states that “where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the candidates dies, a further period of ten days shall be allowed for nominations…”
Madam Akua Donkor, aged 72, passed away on Monday night at Ridge Hospital after a short illness. She was among 13 presidential candidates approved by the Electoral Commission for the 2024 election. The Commission has requested the GFP to nominate a replacement candidate, and, as a result, the printing of ballot papers—which was nearing completion—has been put on hold.
“The Commission has since informed the GFP to make arrangements to nominate a new candidate and inform the Commission accordingly. In the meantime, the Commission has suspended the printing of Presidential Ballot Papers,” the statement further clarified.
Madam Donkor had selected broadcaster Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Fada, as her running mate for the election set for 7 December. The GFP is yet to release a public statement addressing her death or outlining the next steps for the party in light of this development.