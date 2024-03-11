During a debate following President Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address (SONA), Dr Ato Forson expressed profound disappointment with the government's track record. He asserted that the current administration would go down in history as the least successful Ghana has ever seen.
Akufo-Addo and Bawumia promised heaven and delivered hell - Ato Frorson laments
In a fiery session of Parliament today, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, launched a scathing attack on the Akufo-Addo administration, accusing it of gross underperformance and failing to fulfil its promises of transforming Ghana within the initial 18 months of taking office.
"Never in the history of Ghana was a government so hyped up, with massive goodwill and huge fiscal space enough to transform our country as this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government," Dr Ato Forson declared passionately. "Yet, this government and the NPP have gone down as the worst-performing government in the history of Ghana!"
He criticized President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia for what he termed a "monumental failure" in delivering on their promises. "They promised heaven but delivered hell!" he exclaimed, asserting that even members of the ruling NPP party recognize the administration's shortcomings.
Dr. Ato Forson pointedly chastised the government for its role in what he described as chaos, particularly highlighting the stark disparity between the nation's actual economic situation and the optimistic portrayal presented by the President during the SONA.
"Each time President Akufo-Addo gets the opportunity to tell the people of Ghana about how he and his government got us into this mess, he chooses to bury his head in the sand," Dr Ato Forson lamented. "President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia pretend not to see the mess that they have created. They still live in a bubble of denial over the true state of Ghana today."
He emphasized the importance of parliamentary records reflecting the true state of the nation, insisting that the reality starkly contrasts with the "glossy picture" painted by the President.
Dr. Ato Forson's impassioned critique underscores the growing discontent and disillusionment with the Akufo-Addo administration's performance, setting the stage for further political tensions and debates in the coming days.
