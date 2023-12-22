Akufo-Addo assures non-interference in probe against Cecilia Dapaah

Pulse Ghana

The President specifically addressed the case of former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, emphasizing the transparency of the investigation, stating,

“No evidence or allegation has been forthcoming that the executive has made any attempt to influence the outcome of these investigations. The latest episode involving the former Minister for Sanitation, the Honourable Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is evident for all to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not aware of any government in the Fourth Republic subjecting so many of its officials to such investigations and enquiries.”

In a comparative context, the President drew attention to past instances in the Mahama administration.

“At the same time, several officials in the previous Mahama administration such as William Matthew Tetteh Tevi, Alhaji Salifu Osman, and Eugene Baffour Bonney in the $ 4 million NCA’s scandal have been tried and convicted of various corruption-related offences and several other including Dr Stephen Opuni, the former CEO of COCOBOD and the Honourable Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader are standing trial as we speak,” he said.

The former sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah is under the scrutiny of the OSP investigation, centring on allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences. These serious allegations came to light following a startling revelation of over $1 million (£813,300) in cash discovered at her residence