He said the president and his government are delivering the exact opposite of what they promised during the 2016 general elections.

“We are dealing with a government that came into office on the back of major promises; promising heaven and delivering hell" he said on Accra based Radio Gold.

"Hardships and when I talk about hardships, I am talking about fuel prices; if you ask yourself today, are you buying fuel less than what you were buying it 2 years and 3 months ago? The answer is an emphatic no. Juxtapose that with the promise that the NPP offered”.

Dr Boamah said Ghanaians are seeing through the deceit of the government in terms of their promises.

“Talk to the civil servants, even releases for them to be able to push paper for them to be able to do their work, year in year out, this government has been running acutely severe arrears", he said.

"I am sure Ghanaians are very much aware of the extent of job losses, not just to talk about job losses at the banking sector alone which are very obvious as we heard the victims talk about it in public”, he chided.

He asserted that the job losses within the banking sector is as a result of the "reckless, vindictive and targeted policies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration"; adding that many companies have also laid off workers due to unfair and high electricity tariffs.