He said this is due to the fact that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has performed exceptionally since it won power in 2016.

Mr. Arhin admitted though chiefs are not allowed to engage in partisan politics, the endorsements of Akufo-Addo is just to show appreciation to the developments he has brought to their communities.

“By and large, it did not come as a surprise to the president because literally almost everywhere we’ve been so far, in all the regions we’ve toured so far, every single place we’ve been to, by and large, I can say about 95, 96% of the chiefs who speak at these durbars expressed satisfaction as to the kind of work the president has done for them in their respective districts. As a result of that, urged their subjects to vote for the president in the coming elections.”

He went on “so the declaration by the Okyehene did not come by as a surprise because the Okyehene himself outlined some of the things the president has done over the last three and a half years, not only in Okyeman but across the country. And for him, this he believes is a good enough basis for the Ghanaian people to repose their confidence in the president once again.”

“For me, it did not come as a surprise and I don’t think it comes as a surprise to Ghanaians at all because this has been the pattern since this working visit began.”

Akufo-Addo with the Okyenhene

Commenting on criticism over endorsement of political parties and politicians by traditional chiefs, Mr Arhin noted “is there a provision that says chiefs can’t endorse? There’s a difference between endorsement and there’s a difference between somebody urging somebody on.”

“At the end of the day, the chiefs have seen what the president has done for them in their respective districts. You can only admonish somebody to go and do something but at the end of the day when the person goes to vote, its a secret ballot. Nobody knows what the person is going to do.”