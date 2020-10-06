The president is expected to go through the process at the Electoral Commission's head office in Accra.

The nomination process was opened by the Commission yesterday and it is expected to end on Friday, October 9th.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to Sylvia Annor, the Public Relations Officer of the EC, the aspirants will be allowed to file the process with only 5 people accompanying them in observance of the COVID-19 protocols.

This will be the fourth time he will carry out this exercise, having done same in 2008, 2012 and 2016.