He said the current economy is set up to benefit family and cronies of the president and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking in an interview with the Multimedia group, the former president said Nana Akufo-Addo the President is practising nepotism while neglecting the interests of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“Akufo-Addo’s ‘economics’ funnels money into his family’s pockets at the expense of Ghanaians,” he said.

He accused the President of creating investment opportunities for his family only.

“We have a Finance Minister who is a cousin to the President, whose interest is raising bonds and his own bank is the broker for these bonds. There is a conflict of interest.

“There’s a desire to borrow more because the more he borrows, the more his bank makes money and the more he makes money too,” he said.

During the interview, he dared the Akufo-Addo-led administration to provide an account of monies borrowed under the NPP’s administration.