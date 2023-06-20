Akufo-Addo must fire Bawumia over his campaign message – Suhuyini

He indicated that the vice president’s claim that he has his own vision for the country to implement when he is voted as president is sheer wickedness after because he did not share those ideas with the president to fix the economy.

The Tamale North MP noted that if he were the president, Dr. Bawumia would be fired the next day for his comment.

“Then he tells us that it is now time for him to implement his own vision, goodness! If I were the Nana Akufo Addo, I would have fired him the next day. And that is why the people of Ghana must fire him.

“It’s of much wickedness that for six years, he’s been sitting in the vice president’s office with ideas that can transform this country, but the only time he will share with us is after enjoying the office of the vice president for eight years,” he said.

Suhuyini further argued that every sector of the economy is currently on its knees as a result of the ideas the vice president held on to throughout the years of the government in power.

By this, he holds Dr. Bawumia accountable for his role in the current economic crisis.

“He thinks we are yoyos, we are so stupid that after he enjoys the vice president office with his brilliant ideas about how to transform Ghana for eight years, we will now make him president for him to come with those ideas,. Wicked!.

“Clear insubordination, if I were the president, I would have sacked him the next day. Because look at the mess that this country is in. I’ve told you about the three Es (Environmental mess, Educational mess and Economic mess) and you can add the rest, almost every sector is on its knees in this country. Yet, Dr Bawumia says he has great ideas that he is now about to unleash when he is voted as president,” he continued.