Akufo-Addo presents 60 vehicles to GAF

The Administration Block is some 95% complete, and the contractor is in the final stages of completing the external works. 246 capacity Cadet Hostel and Platoon Commander’s Block are some 65% complete.

Again, the President inspected the ongoing construction of the seven-storey Army Headquarters Office Complex, which is also progressing steadily.

“This project is costing the taxpayer some GHS33 million,” Nana Akufo-Addo disclosed.

He also cut the sod for the commencement of work on the US$24.8 million housing project for the troops.

