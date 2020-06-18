This was disclosed by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu in a statement to the media.

“The NPP will, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, acclaim the sole Candidate who filed his nomination to contest in the 2020 Presidential Primaries, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the Party’s Presidential Candidate,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the acclamation of the Presidential Candidate together with his Running Mate will be done on the said date at a special National Council meeting of the Party to be held in Accra with the media and relevant stakeholders in attendance.

The NPP is expected to organise parliamentary primaries in constituencies it has Members of Parliament on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Prior to the primaries, the party suspended the elections in Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, Gushegu in the Northern Region and Dormaa Central in the Bono Region, due to certain developments.

Meanwhile, the NPP has lifted the suspension as it has “resolved to hold Parliamentary Primaries in Gushegu, Dormaa Central and Kwadaso Constituencies in line with the decision of the Party’s National Executive Committee.”