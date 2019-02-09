He said a ceremony has been scheduled at the Jubilee House for the president to issue the CI which will also name the regional capitals for the six regions.

He was speaking to the Overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, during a courtesy call.

“On the 12 of February 2019, we will all meet at the Jubilee House for Mr. President to perform the final act of giving effect to the results of the referendum,” he said.

Last year, residents in the designated regions voted in a referendum that saw the creation of six new regions to add up to the existing 10 regions.

The six new regions are Western North, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, North East and Oti Region.

The President is required by Article 5(8) of the 1992 Constitution to issue a CI giving effect or enabling effect to the results of the referendum for the creation of new regions.

For some time now the names of some towns have been bandied around, especially in the media, as frontrunners to be named as the capitals of the new regions, but the President will put the issue to rest when he makes the announcement next week.