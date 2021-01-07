The NPP leader made the call during his swearing-in ceremony in Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Akufo-Addo opined that he expects Ghanaians to contribute and participate in the governance of the country to ensure the socio-economic development of Ghana.

“The sheer can-do-spirit of the Ghanaian, which I have witnessed all my life, is the bedrock on which we can build the Ghana of our dreams. Indeed, four years ago, at my first inauguration, I urged all Ghanaians to be, and I quote, “citizens and not spectators.”

“I appealed to you to be active participants in the effort to help build the Ghana we want – the democratic, free, prosperous and united Ghana envisioned by our founding fathers as the Black Star of Africa,” President Nana Addo said during his investiture in Accra.

“In my first term as President, I was able to count on the contribution of all citizens in attempting to create this Ghana. What I have seen these last four years is further evidence, if any were needed, that the Ghanaian will no longer accept poverty and deprivation as his or her portion, but is rather determined to work to chart a path of growth and development for himself or herself,” he added.

Lastly, Akufo-Addo thanked Ghanaians for believing and trusting in him for another four-year term. He stated that he will not take for granted the honor and privilege bestowed on him.

He also promised that 2021 will be the “second year of roads”.

“Our roads are being constructed at a faster pace than before, and yes, there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as the year of roads. This year will be the second year of roads as we continue with our focus on dealing with the deficits of our road infrastructure,” the president said during his inaugural speech on Thursday, January 7, 2021.