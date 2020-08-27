He said due to numerous ghost projects on the tracker, it’s now known as the ghosts tracker.

The NDC lawmaker said “With every passing day, the NPP’s delivery tracker seems to be fast-gaining infamy as a ghost tracker.”

“Many individuals, communities and reputable organisations have had to issue embarrassing disclaimers either exposing non-existent projects or protecting their ownership over projects they laboured to erect without any government support. Independent media fact-checks have revealed even more dodgy claims.”

Mr Ablakwa, therefore, urged Ghanaians to reflect on whether or not the governing NPP’s 2020 manifesto is a credible blueprint for providing solutions to the needs of the citizenry.

“Dr Bawumia’s uninspiring effort to convince Ghanaians they deserve more than the abysmal 14% our empirical and surgical scorecard returned on its 2016 manifesto implementation has totally collapsed like a pack of dominoes and further dented his tottering image.

“Beyond the damage to the credibility of the Akufo-Addo administration, we must reflect on the implications, particularly, for the NPP’s 2020 manifesto. With government officials finally conceding to a discredited database, the question is: how can the NPP’s 2020 manifesto be regarded as a credible blueprint for addressing the real needs and aspirations of Ghanaians? In much clearer terms - if your shady tracker lists roads, hospitals, bridges, AstroTurfs and schools which cannot be found anywhere, it is only logical to conclude that your manifesto proceeds on a dubious foundation and it is the people in the aforementioned communities who are bound to be shortchanged.”