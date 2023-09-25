He said Alan is not a viable alternative to the failed incumbent NPP government.
Alan cannot be the solution to the mess he participated in creating — Sammy Gyamfi
The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said Alan Kyerematen cannot be the solution to the mess he participated in created by the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Recommended articles
According to him, Alan as a Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry and a member of the Economic Management team from 2017-2023, actively participated in the destruction of the economy.
Sammy Gyamfi added that under the watch of Alan, the Komenda Sugar Factory was abandoned to rot for almost six years when the growth of the manufacturing sector declined significantly and businesses were suffocated by the bad policies of his Ministry and government leading to several job losses.
He stated that there is no way Alan could have gotten a modicum of fairness or justice in the ongoing presidential primaries of the NPP under the leadership of the despotic tyrant, Akufo-Addo who is hellbent on installing his puppet as his successor and continues to oppress persons who disagree with him.
Alan Kyerematen has announced his decision to break away from the party and run as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.
Kyerematen's decision has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, as he has been a steadfast member of the NPP for many years.
At a press conference held in Accra on Monday, September 25, 2023, Kyerematen gave reasons why he decided to resign from the NPP.
This is the second time Kyerematen has quit from the NPP.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh