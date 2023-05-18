He said when times were hard for the NPP after the 2012 general elections, Mr. Kyeremanten was nowhere to be found.
Alan Kyeremanten abandoned the party when times were hard in 2012 – NPP MP
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Afiduase-Asokore, Dr. Ayew Afriyie has slammed the former Minister for Trade and Industry and flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kojo Kyeremanten.
According to the MP, individuals like Mr. Kyerematen, contrary to his campaign mantra of 'aduru me so' (it is my turn), were nowhere to be found when the party needed a star witness for their 2012 Supreme Court election petition.
"When we (NPP) needed someone to go to court and represent the party, we didn't hear any 'aduru me so,' meaning 'it is my turn,' or 'me baa y3 aky3,' meaning 'I've been in line for long'," he stated during a phone interview on Wontumi TV.
He noted that it was the competence and courage of then vice-presidential candidate of the Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, that led him to be the party's star witness during the trial.
"He matched the NDC lawyers based on the pink sheets by telling them, 'You and I were not there,'" he stated.
John Kyerematen and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to go head-to-head in the NPP's flagbearership contest slated for later this year.
Dr. Bawumia is considered by many as the favourite to succeed President Akufo-Addo in 2024 but must beat off competition from three-time runner Alan Kyeremanteng who resigned in January this year to focus on his Presidential ambition.
