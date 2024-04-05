This collaboration, operating under the banner ‘Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC),’ was unveiled through a statement released on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Alan Kyeremanten partners Abu Sakara’s National Interest Movement for 2024 polls
Independent presidential candidate Alan John Kyerematen has announced a strategic partnership with the National Interest Movement, led by former Convention People’s Party (CPP) flagbearer Abu Sakara, ahead of the 2024 elections.
In the statement, Mr. Kyerematen outlined the objectives of the Alliance, which is slated for official launch on Wednesday, April 17.
The primary goal of the ARC is to rally Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds, with a particular emphasis on engaging the youth and women, in order to elect the first independent candidate as President of Ghana.
The statement emphasized the need to break the cycle of poverty and set the country on a new path to prosperity.
Highlighting the failure of the dominant political parties, the NDC and the NPP, the Alliance seeks to address the fundamental challenges of development in Ghana over the past 32 years and also end the divisiveness in Ghanaian politics, the ‘Winner takes all’ syndrome, and the lack of continuity in government projects.
