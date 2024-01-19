ADVERTISEMENT
Alan Kyeremanten reveals Komla Dumor would have been his Vice President

Andreas Kamasah

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, the founder and leader of the Movement for Change, has disclosed that the late BBC broadcaster, Komla Dumor, would have been his Vice President if one of his earlier presidential bids had succeeded.

He made this revelation on X (formerly Twitter) as part of his tribute to mark the tenth anniversary of the renowned journalist's untimely passing.

Common Grounds and Friendship:

Kyeremanten, a former Trade and Industry Minister in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), shared that he and Dumor had a lot in common and were very good friends before the journalist's sudden demise. In a post on social media to pay tribute to Dumor on January 18, 2024, which marked the tenth anniversary of his passing, Kyeremanten expressed, "Komla would have been my Vice-Presidential Nominee in one of my earlier Presidential Primary bids. He and I shared a common day of birth, 3rd October, and in that respect, we considered ourselves as 'soul brothers'."

Deep Connection:

Highlighting the depth of their connection, Kyeremanten revealed that despite the age difference, he and Dumor communicated as peers due to the journalist's maturity and depth of reasoning. The two shared common perspectives on various issues, engaging in stimulating discussions about Dumor's work in journalism and Kyeremanten's involvement in public service and private-sector engagement.

Tribute to Komla Dumor:

The tribute continued, acknowledging Dumor's significant contributions and the impact he made both in Ghana and globally. "Komla, you fought a good fight at home in Ghana and around the world. You have left deep footprints that will always remain etched in history," Kyeremanten wrote, commemorating the legacy of the late BBC broadcaster.

Komla Dumor's Passing:

Komla Dumor passed away on January 18, 2014, from a heart attack at his home in Rickmansworth. The news of his death saddened many, as Dumor had been on air the day before, showcasing his dedication to his craft until the very end.

Continued Legacy:

As Ghana reflects on the tenth anniversary of Komla Dumor's passing, Alan Kyeremanten's revelation adds another layer to the legacy of the acclaimed journalist. The disclosure sheds light on the camaraderie and shared vision between the two men, raising poignant reflections on what might have been.

