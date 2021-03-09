Nana Addo endured what could be described as taunts from the Minority since assuming the presidency after the Supreme Court dismissed the election petition filed by his opponent, John Mahama.

The president in his address painted a picture of the gloomy state of the economy and what the government has chalked and achieved on the number of promises made to Ghanaians in the last four years.

He said the government was able to sustain all public sector workers in employment despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that his government will ensure the construction of regional hospitals in all the newly created regions and districts without hospitals adding that his government will recruit more health workers in his second term to help improve Ghana's healthcare delivery services following the devastating impact of COVID-19.

He also described his government as "good managers of the economy and we are good protectors of the public purse."

But members of the Minority after the address protested vehemently to the statement as the president presented.

The NDC MPs taunted the President said "All bi lie oo, Nana Addo eh all be lie oo."