All you need to know about NDC running mate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Before entering politics, Professor Opoku-Agyemang was the Minister for Education from 2013 to 2017.

During that time, she focused on reducing teacher absenteeism, establishing special schools, and implementing the BECE Private Candidates Policy.

She also played a vital role in the introduction of the progressively Free SHS program.

ADVERTISEMENT

These initiatives, alongside infrastructural development, improved the quality of education under the Mahama administration.

Pulse Ghana

Apart from her political career, Professor Opoku-Agyemang has an excellent record in academia.

She is a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and Chancellor of the Women's University in Africa based in Zimbabwe.

She attended Aburi Girls and Wesley Girls High School before studying for a bachelor's degree in English at the University of Cape Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later earned a PhD in English literature from York University in Canada.

Pulse Ghana





Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has chaired more than twenty Boards and Committees, including the Council of the University College of Education, Winneba, and the Academic Committee of the Ghana Council for Tertiary Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has also received many honors and awards for her contribution to education in Ghana.

Naana is a member of several organizations, including the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, the University Teachers Association of Ghana, and the African Literature Association, USA.

Pulse Ghana

She is also a two-time Fulbright scholar and is currently a Fellow of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL).