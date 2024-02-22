All you need to know about Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

He holds A Level certificate and has occupied the following positions since he joined parliament in the 2nd parliament.

Majority Leader/Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Deputy Majority Leader

Majority Chief Whip/Deputy Whip/ Affairs

Minority Leader/Leader of Government Business

Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu has also served on the various committee which include.

Special Budget Committee

House Committee

Business Committee

Standing Order Committee

Finance Committee

Mines and Energy Committee

Committee of Selection committee

He is the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs in Ghana, one of the longest serving lawmaker in Ghana.

He joined Parliament on January 7, 1997, on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) representing the Suame Constituency.

He is the chairperson for the Special Budget, House, and Business Committees.

He is also a member of the Finance, Mines and Energy Standing Orders and Selection Committees.

He was born on Sunday, February 3, 1957. He hails from Bremang-Afrancho, a town in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

In 1982, he graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban Planning.

He is a development planner, an architect, and quantity surveyor.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was elected by the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) as its new acting Vice-Chairperson.

He assumed the position after winning an election in which he competed against Garry Brownlee from New Zealand.

Parliamentary duties

He has held multiple leadership roles in parliament, including serving as the secretary to the Minority Caucus in his initial term.

Throughout his parliamentary career, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, MP for Suame Constituency, held positions such as Deputy Majority Whip (2001-2002), Majority Chief Whip (2002), Deputy Majority Leader, and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs (2007-2009).

He also served as the Minority Leader from 2009 to 2017, securing re-election in the same role from 2013 to 2017.

During his tenure, he actively participated in various parliamentary committees.

Marriage life

He married to Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah Bonsu and has eight children.

Osei is a Christian and fellowships with the Assemblies of God Church.

