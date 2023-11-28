Delivering a speech on behalf of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the 2023 Sekote Tenglebgre Festival by the Chiefs and People of Sekoti in the Nabdam District over the weekend, Yakubu said the proposed initiative, if implemented, would see even farmers working on their farms both day and night, depriving them of time to spend with their spouses at night.
All you think about is sex — NDC member Beatrice Annan jabs Minister over 24-hour economy
A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Beatrice Annan, has slammed the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu who expressed fear that former President John Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy would make men lose their wives because they may not have time to sleep with them at night.
Beatrice responding to the Minister on Metro TV on Monday, November 27, 2023, lambasted him and accused him of being preoccupied with sexual matters despite being in a position of governmental responsibility.
She added that a government appointee of such status is fixated only on sex-related matters instead of helping the government fix the economy.
She said "He [Yakubu] is on government payroll, gets per diem, and has a land cruiser, so he is still thinking about sex and objectifying women. The young people of this country cannot even have an erection because they don't have jobs and if you don't have jobs, you will not even be thinking about sex. Romance without money is like a bother."
24-hour economy
The 2024 flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has proposed to reshape the country's economic landscape dubbed-24-hour economy.
Industry players, politicians, and other interest groups have expressed optimism and varied opinions on the proposal and are interested in the fine details.
A 24-hour economy ensures that products and services are available around the clock for consumers; the effective running of such an economy hinges on the availability of human resources and capital for its growth and expansion.
