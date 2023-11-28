All you think about is sex — NDC member Beatrice Annan jabs Minister over 24-hour economy

Beatrice responding to the Minister on Metro TV on Monday, November 27, 2023, lambasted him and accused him of being preoccupied with sexual matters despite being in a position of governmental responsibility.

She added that a government appointee of such status is fixated only on sex-related matters instead of helping the government fix the economy.

Pulse Ghana

She said "He [Yakubu] is on government payroll, gets per diem, and has a land cruiser, so he is still thinking about sex and objectifying women. The young people of this country cannot even have an erection because they don't have jobs and if you don't have jobs, you will not even be thinking about sex. Romance without money is like a bother."

24-hour economy

The 2024 flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has proposed to reshape the country's economic landscape dubbed-24-hour economy.

Industry players, politicians, and other interest groups have expressed optimism and varied opinions on the proposal and are interested in the fine details.