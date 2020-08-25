She cursed him and said "Allotey and his family members will suffer greatly" for betraying the NDC and former President John Mahama.

Earlier, Allotey Jacobs said that if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is given another four years in power Ghana will look like Paradise in terms of development.

In an interview Accra-based Kasapa FM when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned CASA DE ROPA factory under the 1D1F initiative at Gomoa Bewadze in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region, Allotey Jacobs applauded the government for introducing the policy which has created numerous employment opportunities to the people of the region and in Ghana as well.

According to him, "If Nana Addo continues creating jobs like he is doing now, and Ghanaians should give him another four-year term he will turn Ghana into Paradise so I personally support his 1D1F policy."

"As at now the government has commissioned two factories in the Central Region which are the Ekumfi Pineapple and Fruit Juice Factory at Ekumfi Nanaben and Casa De Ropa factory at Gomoa Bewadze which have given the teeming youth in the areas jobs," he stated.

Allotey Jacobs added: "The factories have employed both skilled and unskilled labour and over 400 local people have been employed. Indeed Ghana will turn into an industrialized nation and youth unemployment will be reduced."

But Anita Desoso cautioned the NPP to keep an eye out in its relationship with Allotey Jacobs and describing him as "Judas" in the NDC.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, Anita said "The NPP should be very careful about Allotey Jacobs. This is not the first time, he (Allotey) has denied his party. I think when former Vice President Ekow Ackaah broke away from the NDC, Allotey Jacobs left to join him and later came back. So this is not the first time he is doing this.

"What Allotey should be mindful of is that he may not reap the repercussions of his actions now but his family or his children will suffer for this act of singular selfishness," she said.

"When he became Central Regional Chairman he reduced our seats from 17 to 4...Allotey Jacobs is a Judas...We thank God...he started a long time ago," she noted.