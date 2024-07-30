Ambulance case: Ato Forson acquitted and discharged

The court ruling, delivered on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, marks the end of a high-profile trial that has captured national attention for several years.
Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the former Deputy Minister of Finance, has been acquitted and discharged by the Court of Appeal in the long-standing ambulance procurement case.
The case, often called the "ambulance scandal," dates back to 2015 when the Ministry of Health, under the leadership of then Health Minister Alex Segbefia, initiated a contract to procure 200 ambulances to improve emergency medical services nationwide.
Dr Ato Forson, who was then serving as the Deputy Minister of Finance, was accused of authorising the payment for the ambulances, which the prosecution claimed were defective and unfit for purpose.
Dr. Forson faced charges of causing financial loss to the state and willfully misapplying public property.
The prosecution argued that his actions resulted in the government paying over €2.3 million for substandard ambulances.
The trial, which began in 2019, saw numerous witnesses, including government officials and expert testimonies, scrutinize the procurement process and the condition of the ambulances delivered.
A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal set timelines to hear a request from Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, who are challenging the High Court’s order to open their defence in the ongoing ambulance case.
The lawyers for the accused are dissatisfied with the March 30, 2023, order issued by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe of the High Court, directing them to present their defence to the charges.
Justice Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused, necessitating the opening of their defence.
Dr Ato Forson, the current Minority Leader in Parliament, and businessman Richard Jakpa are accused of willfully causing financial loss to the republic amounting to €2.37 million through the purchase of ambulances.