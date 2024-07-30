Ambulance case: Ato Forson acquitted and discharged

The case, often called the "ambulance scandal," dates back to 2015 when the Ministry of Health, under the leadership of then Health Minister Alex Segbefia, initiated a contract to procure 200 ambulances to improve emergency medical services nationwide.

Dr Ato Forson, who was then serving as the Deputy Minister of Finance, was accused of authorising the payment for the ambulances, which the prosecution claimed were defective and unfit for purpose.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Forson faced charges of causing financial loss to the state and willfully misapplying public property.

The prosecution argued that his actions resulted in the government paying over €2.3 million for substandard ambulances.

The trial, which began in 2019, saw numerous witnesses, including government officials and expert testimonies, scrutinize the procurement process and the condition of the ambulances delivered.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal set timelines to hear a request from Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, who are challenging the High Court’s order to open their defence in the ongoing ambulance case.

The lawyers for the accused are dissatisfied with the March 30, 2023, order issued by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe of the High Court, directing them to present their defence to the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused, necessitating the opening of their defence.