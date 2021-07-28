Annulment of Assin North parliamentary polls has vindicated the NPP - Annoh Dompreh

Reacting to the ruling in a media interview, the Nsawam Adoagyiri MP said he expected such outcome.

“We’ve been proven right, and it just goes to prove a point that sometimes however emotional you are, you still have to listen to logic and stronger arguments because from day one we made it stronger and even intimated to our colleague the effects of his flouting of a court order,” he said.

I am not surprised, I must be honest about the court ruling. It was something I was expecting, and I knew it was going to get to this. So I am happy the rule of law and our democratic process is deepened by this ruling, and it is good for us that people cannot short-change the will of the people because if you do, the court will reverse the decision,” Annoh-Dompreh said in the interview.

On what the ruling means for the governing New Patriotic Party govrnment, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said the party must prosecute an agenda to win the seat should a by-election be conducted.

“We still have to go for a by-election and a by-election is not done until it is done, and we have to prosecute an agenda and win that election, and even after winning we still have to reach out to the other side to prosecute the government’s agenda for the good of the people.”

The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

Pulse Ghana

Justice Kwasi Boakye ruled that based on the capacity of the petitioner to maintain an action against Quayson, the MPs challenge of his capacity was overruled and explained that its jurisdiction could be invoked in an election petition when the EC conducts a parliamentary election and declares the results of the contest. Thus, he argued the Court’s jurisdiction was properly invoked.

Earlier, Lawyers for the Member of Parliament for Assin North, Joe Gyaakye Quayson have withdrawn an application seeking to invoke the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to interpret certain constitutional provisions.