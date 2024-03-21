Anti-gay bill: NDC MPs threaten to impeach Nana Addo

Speaking to reporters after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, halted proceedings for new minister approvals, Dr. Forson highlighted the constitution's two options for the President regarding a bill: either assenting to it or not.

He remarked that the President's actions constitute a breach of the constitution, indicating potential impeachment proceedings in the near future.

Bagbin's announcement of Parliament's decision to suspend the consideration of the President's nominees came after MP Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor filed an interlocutory injunction, halting the approval process.

This decision was also influenced by a directive from the presidency, citing ongoing legal proceedings at the Supreme Court.

Bagbin emphasized the importance of upholding legislative authority and democratic principles amidst these challenges, highlighting concerns over the erosion of foundational checks and balances.

