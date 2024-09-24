APC manifesto launched: NDC stole 24-hour economy from us — Hassan Ayariga

Ayariga emphasised that his party had consistently championed this idea as a means of transforming Ghana's economy, offering a new dimension to national development.

He explained that by extending work hours, the economy would be able to meet global demand more efficiently, attract foreign investment, and ultimately improve the standard of living for citizens.

Speaking at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Auditorium on Sunday, September 22, 2024, of the launch of the APC manifesto dubbed the Nation's Manifesto on the mantra "Transforming Ghana and Restoring Hope", the vice presidential candidate of the APC, Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, said the policy was an initiative that belonged to the APC adding that it did not originate from the NDC.

According to him, the APC introduced the policy as far back as 2016.

"The 24-hour economy was introduced by Hassan Ayariga in 2016 and 2024. It is not for the NDC. It is a stolen manifesto policy by the NDC," he stated.

Samuel Worlanyo Mensah also described the government's "Gold for Oil" initiative as a "scam and fraudulent" policy that enriches a few at the expense of the entire country.