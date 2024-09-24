ADVERTISEMENT
APC manifesto launched: NDC stole 24-hour economy from us — Hassan Ayariga

Kojo Emmanuel

The founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of hijacking his party's '24-hour economy' policy.

Hassan Ayariga of the APC
Hassan Ayariga of the APC

According to Ayariga, this concept, which was at the heart of his party's economic agenda, has been blatantly appropriated by the NDC without any credit given to its originators.

Ayariga emphasised that his party had consistently championed this idea as a means of transforming Ghana's economy, offering a new dimension to national development.

He explained that by extending work hours, the economy would be able to meet global demand more efficiently, attract foreign investment, and ultimately improve the standard of living for citizens.

Speaking at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Auditorium on Sunday, September 22, 2024, of the launch of the APC manifesto dubbed the Nation's Manifesto on the mantra "Transforming Ghana and Restoring Hope", the vice presidential candidate of the APC, Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, said the policy was an initiative that belonged to the APC adding that it did not originate from the NDC.

According to him, the APC introduced the policy as far back as 2016.

"The 24-hour economy was introduced by Hassan Ayariga in 2016 and 2024. It is not for the NDC. It is a stolen manifesto policy by the NDC," he stated.

He indicated that the policy had enriched many middle-men, while the general public continued to suffer under high fuel prices, gaining nothing from its natural resources.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

