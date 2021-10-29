Apologise to Aflao chief - NDC MPs to Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM said if the chief is frustrated about the delay in the completion of the E-block project then he should go and complete it himself.

The lawmaker for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, addressing the press said the President must retract and apologise to the chief and Ghanaians.

She said "The respected traditional ruler only advocated the abandoned E-Block in his Community to be completed so his people will have fair access to education as citizens and volatile taxpayers. That wasn't too much to ask. Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V of the Aflao Traditional Area deserves praise for prioritizing education by speaking against the culture of abandoning inherited projects.

"He does not deserve such disrespect from the President of the Republic of Ghana. The President’s conduct which we do not see him exhibit against other chiefs of the country is the total affront to the entire Volta Region and the Aflao Traditional Area in particular. We demand a retraction and apology from His Excellency the President."

Meanwhile, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that there is no need for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologise.

He said the President will not disrespect any chief in the country adding that there's no need for him to apologise.

"This is not an arrogant posture. The president listens. Perhaps the questioner put it in a way that made it look like an ultimatum. I don’t think the president will insult a Chief on the radio.