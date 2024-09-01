Apologise to Lydia Alhassan in-person if you want to win the election - Blakk Rasta urges Dumelo

He stated that if Dumelo genuinely wants to secure the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in the December 2024 elections, he must meet with Alhassan in person to make amends.

Blakk Rasta's assertion comes after Dumelo's comments in response to chants from constituents and perceived personal attacks from Alhassan's supporters regarding the infamous V8 saga.

In the heat of the moment, Dumelo suggested that Alhassan needed to address questions regarding her husband's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks, intended as a counterattack, have since sparked widespread criticism on social media.

Blakk Rasta has suggested to Dumelo that meeting his opponent, Lydia Alhassan, face-to-face, recording the encounter, and sharing it online would be a major boost for him and his campaign.

"If you want to win this election, please go to Lydia Seyram Alhassan. Somebody tell John to go to her and apologise one-on-one. Whether on tape or outside tape. If you're able to get it on tape, it's a bigger plus," he stated.

Blakk Rasta also proposed some thoughtful gestures for Dumelo to consider during his visit.

"Shake her hands, take a bouquet of flowers and some of the fruits from your farm to her. I said fruits from your farm! Whether she eats it or not, as long as it is accepted, it is done. Your apology is beautiful but it is just in the air. Meet her one-on-one and apologise," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Tensions escalated when John Dumelo made remarks linking Lydia Alhassan, his political opponent, to the death of her late husband during a political show on Accra-based television station, TV3.

Dumelo apologises to Lydia Alhassan over his comments

After a thorough reflection on the impact of his words, John Dumelo issued an unqualified apology on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT